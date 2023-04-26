TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab your family and head to Busch Gardens! On Wednesday, the popular Tampa amusement park reintroduced an offer that allows active-duty and military veterans to enjoy free admission this summer.

According to Busch Gardens, military members can also bring up to three guests at no extra cost. The offer is valid from now until July 9. The park added that active-duty military members and their guests can continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission throughout the year.

The park said the offer is part of its “Waves of Honor” program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

“We take great pride in providing military members and their families the opportunity to create memories at one of our parks,” Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said in a statement. “Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans and their families allows us to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our county. We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of our deep gratitude towards members of our military.”

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for the complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14 here. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed at the park by July 9.

According to Busch Gardens, U.S. active-duty, activated or drilling reservists or National Guardsmen can also take advantage of the offer.

Additional discounts and offers for military members can also be found through the MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online here. Busch Gardens stated that the offers are available year-round and may differ by park.