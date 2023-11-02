CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WFLA) – Ker plunk! Yes, that’s the sound of smashing pumpkins. And what kid hasn’t done that at some point.

Even some older kids can take smashing pumpkins to extremes, especially at the college level.

Students at MIT’s Tang Hall residence located near the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., helped over 100 pumpkins take the plunge from a height of 24 stories.

WFLA.com got video of the fun from our News Channel 8 photojournlist Joseph Brown, whose daughter Alexa is a first-year chemical engineering student at MIT.

No need to calculate what happens when you drop pumpkins from that height.

The MIT pumpkin drop is an annual tradition.