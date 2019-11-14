Walmart releases sales for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Breaking News
(FOX59) – With Thanksgiving and Black Friday around the corner, Walmart released its 37-page ad for holiday sales.

As you’d expect, the retailer is offering deep discounts on TVs, electronics, video games and consoles, appliances and more.

You can find the ad here. Many of the deals are available online starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. Stores open on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the deals:

Televisions

  • Onn 40” Roku HDTV – $98
  • Onn 50” Roku 4K TV – $148
  • Philips 65” Android TV – $278
  • Samsung 55″ 4K Smart TV – $328
  • Samsung 50″ 4K Smart TV – $278
  • Vizio 65″ 4K Smart TV – $398

Electronics

  • Apple AirPods with charging case – $129
  • Apple iPad 7th Generation 32GB – $249
  • Apple Watch Series 3 – $129
  • Various HP laptops from $149 to $399
  • Onn 7” Android Tablet with $10 off Walmart eBooks – $28
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 – $149

Video Games

  • Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Bundle with 3 Games (The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn) – $199
  • Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition with 3 Games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3) – $149
  • Select games ranging from $15 to $30 (includes some recent titles for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)
  • Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Cabinet with Riser – $349

Appliances

  • Instant Pot Ace Cooking Blender – $49
  • Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo – $49
  • Instant Pot 6-Qt. Vortex Air Fryer – $49
  • Keurig K-Compact Brewer – $40
  • T-Fal 20-piece Kitchen Set – $49

