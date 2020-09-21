Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tampa Nov. 7, 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day, an international campaign to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

According to the the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s. Currently, there are approximately 200,000 people in America under the age of 65 with the disease.

Over the last few months, many families have shared their stories of loved ones who have or have passed away from Alzheimer’s with 8 On Your Side. Some people currently living with the disease have also shared the stories of when they were diagnosed, and how life is changing for them.

All of these people, and so many more, are going to Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In Tampa, the walk is on November 7. Like many things in 2020, it’ll be different, but the goal remains the same: to raise money and awareness for a cure.

It’s not too late to register or donate. Click here to do so.

After the virtual walk at 9:30 a.m. on November 7th, head to Raymond James Stadium to drive through the promise garden.