Volunteer, be Proud or seek a thrill this weekend in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From volunteering and doing a little good to feasting on tacos in St. Petersburg, there is plenty to do in the Tampa Bay area and beyond this weekend.

If you’re looking to traveling outside of the area, the much-anticipated “VelociCoaster” is now open at Universal Orlando Resort for guests near and afar to enjoy.

If you and your family and friends are looking to stay close to the area, St. Pete Pride has begun and events are ongoing throughout the month.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Sip & Shop – 22nd Street Coffee

The Ybor City coffee shop is hosting a local market with artisan vendors and of course, their coffee on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event’s Facebook page states to text 813-299-3600 for more information.

2. St. Pete Taco Fest

Presented by the Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association, this event will take place (with free admission!) at Albert Whitted Park with numerous food trucks, craft beer and local vendors.

Some food trucks that are participating include Taco Bus, Churrolandsweets, Mr. Weirdos, Nueva Cantina and more.

3. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful cleanup in honor of World Oceans Day

To end the celebration of World Oceans Day, which is recognized on June 8, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful is holding a cleanup of a portion of the Hillsborough River on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers are welcome to bring a kayak, canoe, paddle-board or motorboat to help clean up the river. All volunteers on the water will launch from the Lowry Park Boat Ramp.

Those without access to the water can help clean up little along the shoreline.

4. ‘We Are Family’ Pride Event

A gathering of LGBTQ+ families and those who support the community will hold an event in north and south Straub Parks, as well as the St. Pete Pier.

Family-focused vendors, entertainment and other fun activities will be on hand on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will cost $5.

5. Tree-Planting at Lower Green Swamp Nature Preserve

After this county-run, volunteer event, 20,000 new tree saplings will be planted in Hillsborough County.

The preserve is located at 3540 E. Knights Griffen Road and will take place from 9 a.m. until around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

6. Jurassic World VelociCoaster open at Universal Orlando

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando on Thursday.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster takes visitors on a high-speed chase, soaring up to 155 feet in the air and reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in just 2.4 seconds.

7. ‘Repticon’ at the Florida State Fairgrounds

This weekend, the series of reptile and other exotic animals heads to the Florida State Fairgrounds. Families can witness live animal encounters and seminars every day. Reptile enthusiasts can buy reptiles and other exotic pets from breeders and experts.

Tickets are only available online and will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12 for standard, one-day tickets.

8. Gasparilla International Film Festival

Lasting through Sunday, the festival will host filmmakers, talent, producers and fans. The festival is run by the The Tampa Film Institute, Inc, a nonprofit.

Online and virtual screenings are available. In-person screenings will take place at The Tampa Theatre and the AMC movie theater at the Westshore Mall.