USPS provides tips to prevent porch pirates as the holiday’s approach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the holiday’s inch closer you can expect more packages at your door.

In order to help you and your family get ready for the holiday season, the United States Postal Service has released tips to keep your packages safe from porch pirates.

Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended: Just like you wouldn’t leave your phone or wallet on the front seat of an unlocked car overnight, mail and packages shouldn’t be left uncollected in mailboxes or front porches. If you don’t want to roll the dice with your next package, think about specifying where you want your carrier to leave the box whether at the local post office or even in a specified located. If you’re going to be out of town, you can also have the post office hold your package by filling out a “Hold Mail” form at the post office. Lastly, monitor your front door! If you have a come security camera system ensure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox.

The United States Postal Service has also released its mailing deadlines.

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, so USPS recommends customers to mail or ship items at their earliest convenience to help sure deliveries arrive in time for the holidays.

For more information on USPS’ holiday service, click here.