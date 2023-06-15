ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you think you’d be able to survive “The Last of Us”? This fall, you’ll be able to test your limits at Universal Orlando as they take on a spin of the critically acclaimed post-pandemic video game for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Set in a ravaged civilization, where “Infected” and “Hardened” survivors run rampant. The PlayStation and Naughty Dog video game turned HBO series has captivated audiences since its release a decade ago.

Soon, “The Last of Us” fans will be able to “fully immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game’s frightening world” with an all-new haunted house.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘The Last of Us,’ it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

According to Universal, the themed haunted houses will propel guests into a world of “carnage and mayhem” as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected.”

Much like Joel and Ellie, guests will also encounter “Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans.”

The haunted house will lead guests to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game, such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand” and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels.

See the first look of “The Last of House” haunted house below:

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” said Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort. “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” added John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Beginning Sept. 1, Universal Orlando guests will be able to fully dive into the post-apocalyptical world. Guests can now purchase tickets for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here, and remember, never go alone.