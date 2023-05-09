ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando unveiled a new “incredible deal” for guests just in time for summer vacation!

On Tuesday, Universal announced a “Get 3 Days Free with a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” offer, which allows residents in the United States and Canada to get five days of access to the resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a two-day ticket.

Universal Orlando said the new ticket offer “allows guests to save big on an extraordinary vacation.” The new deal also allows guests admission to the resort’s “two theme parks that boast some of the most innovative, immersive and popular theme park experiences ever created” – Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure.

According to the resort, guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park. Universal said the water park is a “tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.”

Ticket prices and availability for the “Get 3 Days Free with a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” offer vary day by day. The offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight-consecutive calendar day period.

For more information about the ticket offer, Universal Orlando Resort, or to purchase tickets, visit here.