ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Things are about to get more silly at Universal Orlando with the unveiling of new details about the grand opening of Minion Land this summer.

On Wednesday morning, Universal shared new ways that guests can eat, laugh and make mischief with Minions in the “highly anticipated” opening on Minion Land on Illumination Ave.

The new land, which expands upon the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and will debut a new collection of experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy inspired by the beloved “Minions” franchise.

Once guests enter the land, they’ll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy “Minion Land” marquee featuring 22 Minions before “embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave.”

Guests will blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast to delicious tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe. Sound exciting enough? Here are more details about the exciting new experiences:

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

At this all-new attraction, guests compete against each other in a fully interactive gaming experience that’s “so much fun, it’s a crime.” After the competition, guests exit through Evil Stuff, a new retail shop where visitors can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Illumination’s Minion Cafe

In the Minion Cafe, guests will endure a highly-entertaining dining experience. The immersive eatery offers something for every palate, including three themed areas designed after Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto.

Along with the colorful cafe, the menu offers tasty treats that guests will be sure to love, such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering); delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich; adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff; a kids’ menu for the “mini Minions” in the family that includes items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt, and so much more.

Bake My Day: Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

Pop-A-Nana: Ever wanted to try some banana-flavored popcorn? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas.

Freeze Ray Pops: Guests can cool off from a hot day of fun with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector – along with beverages.

Illumination Theatre

At the theatre, guests will get the chance to meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes. Murals, photo ops, and more can also be found throughout the new Minion Land, which celebrates additional characters from popular Illumination films.

For more information about Minion Land and Universal Orlando Resort, visit here.