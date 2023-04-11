ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando will permanently seal the tomb of Poseidon next month, the park announced Tuesday.

On May 10, “Poseidon’s Fury” in The Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close for good. The immersive action show has been at the park since it opened in 1999.

According to Universal, the attraction will be replaced with “exciting new experiences.” However, the park hasn’t announced what exactly that will be.

The 20-minute walk-through experience allows guests to venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. Once inside, parkgoers find themselves “caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon.”

The attraction includes fireball and water bursts, various lasers, and more special effects. The last day for guests to witness Poseidon’s Fury will be on May 9.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Universal Orlando Resort, visit here.