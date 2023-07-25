Related video above: Universal Resort unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to celebrate the park’s most loyal and passionate fans with the return of its Passholder Appreciation Days this year.

From Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, 2023, annual and seasonal passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando “like a pro” with a multitude of limited-time perks that will only be available during this celebration.

Some of the exclusive offers that passholders can indulge in during Passholder Appreciation Days are listed below:

Passholder Night: On Aug. 26, at Universal Islands of Adventure, passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party. However, due to the event’s popularity, reservations are “now at capacity.”

On Aug. 26, at Universal Islands of Adventure, passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party. However, due to the event’s popularity, reservations are “now at capacity.” Discounts: Save on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating and more.

Save on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating and more. Food and beverages: With more than 15 limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, plus passholder-exclusive dining locations at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Courtesy of Universal: Avocado Toast Burger

Courtesy of Universal: Peaches & Cream Stuffed French Toast

Courtesy of Universal: Sushi Burrito

Courtesy of Universal: The “Maloney Stack”

Courtesy of Universal: Zucchini Fritters

Additionally, Universal Orlando Hotels will be offering passholders exclusive offers on menu items to enjoy throughout the resorts. According to Universal, passholders can also save 45% on select rooms at select Universal Hotels. For more booking information, visit here.

Ready to book your trip to Universal or want more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional passholder benefits? Visit here.