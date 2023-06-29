ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando launched a new “incredible” deal for Florida residents just in time for summer fun!

On Thursday, Universal launched a new deal that gives Florida residents three extra months free when purchasing or renewing any 2-Park or 3-Park annual or seasonal passes.

Universal said the “3 Months Free on Any Pass” offer allows guests to “save significantly on an extraordinary year of theme park perks.” The deal includes 15 months of admission to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay for select passes.

The park’s annual and seasonal passes are loaded with exclusive benefits and perks for guests to enjoy, such as discounts at dining and shopping locations throughout the parks and Universal CityWalk, as well as special offers at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels and additional perks like seasonal benefits.

The “3 Months Free on Any Pass” deal is available for purchase now. For more information about the offer or to purchase a pass, visit here.