ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – As if Floridians didn’t need more of an excuse to visit Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park just announced an all-new ticket offer just for Sunshine State residents.

The new “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer allows guests to enjoy three days of theme park thrills for the price of one.

Starting Thursday, residents and locals can enjoy the exclusive offer for non-consecutive days through Sept. 29, 2023.

“Whether guests plan three separate visits to the parks or a multi-day vacation, there’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando, and with this offer, Florida residents get to explore the hold-on-tight thrills and unparalleled entertainment that can only be found at the award-winning theme park destination,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.

According to the theme park, the ticket offer is available from $164.00 to $209.00 plus tax. Prices are determined based on the first date selected for the visit. Prices and availability also vary by day.

For more information about the “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer and to purchase, visit here.