ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The taste of Butterbeer just got a whole lot sweeter – especially for vegans.

On Wednesday, Universal Orlando announced that guests can now indulge in a vegan version of the fan-favorite beverage, among other options in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The resort said guests can enjoy the tasty drink cold or frozen, adding that the new non-dairy offering features the “same delicious taste as the exciting, wildly-popular Butterbeer drink.”

If you’ve never had the Butterbeer beverage, it’s complete with flavors reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread and topped with a vegan-friendly version of the iconic Butterbeer froth.

According to Universal Orlando, guests can purchase the new vegan drink at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley.

Universal Studios Hollywood also announced that the new Butterbeer drink is available in California as well. Guests can purchase the drink at the Hog’s Head pub in addition to the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Other vegan menu options are also available at both resorts, including Irish Stew and Shepherd’s Pasty Pie, and Mushroom Pie Platter (located at Universal Orlando).

For more information about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com.