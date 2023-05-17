TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ are coming to Tampa this summer for their annual “Grey Day Tour.”

$uicideboy$ will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena. The duo will be joined by Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez as supporting acts throughout the tour.

Founded in 2014 by cousins Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, the tour will follow the two after their upcoming EP series release.

$uicideboy$ are set to release the “Yin Yang Tapes,” their 4-part conceptual EP series, this month. Each Friday in May, a new 4-song EP named after one of the four seasons (spring, summer fall and winter) will be unveiled.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets can do so by clicking this link.