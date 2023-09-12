TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you find yourself spending countless hours listening and watching true crime documentaries and podcasts, then this job might be perfect for you!

For the fourth year in a row, MagellanTV is launching its “True Crime Dream Job.” The company is looking for one lucky true crime junkie who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

The chosen winner will endure true crime nonstop for 24 hours, but the payout is a whopping $2,400! Since only one person will be selected, MagellanTV will provide 100 runner-ups with a free three-month membership to the streaming provider.

“Our ideal candidate lives for true crime. They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal – they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours. Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their true crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not,” the job posting read.

True crime lovers who want to apply have until Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. EST to do so. Apply by following this link.