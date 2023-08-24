TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area is going to be bustling with fun events this weekend, from wine tastings and bourdon dinners to yoga on the beach and concerts.

Celebrate Woven Waters’s third anniversary, get a signed bottle of Flecha Azul Tequila from Mark Wahlberg, or head to The Factory Speak Easy for an artist showcase. There’s plenty to do for those of all tastes this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 236 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Mark Wahlberg will be singing autographs in Tampa this weekend for an exclusive Flecha Azul Tequila bottle signing event at Luekens Midtown.

Those hoping to get a signed bottle need to purchase a ticket before attending the event, as the venue will be closed. Only guests with tickets will be allowed inside.

VIP packages are being offered for the event, which costs $350. The cheapest ticket package costs $50. Tickets for the event are very limited; anyone wanting to purchase a ticket can do so here.

Location: 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa (AMALIE Arena)

Party “All Night Long” with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire on Saturday, as they take you through a nostalgic ride, performing their greatest hits at AMALIE Arena.

The concert is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Tickets for the event are still on sale, with the cheapest ticket being $27.20. Fans can purchase tickets online on Ticketmaster’s website or follow this link.

Location: 456 W Columbus Dr, Tampa

Celebrate Woven Water Brewing Company’s third anniversary with pizza, good vibes and new beer! The brewery announced it’s putting together two “massive collabs” with Moralis Brewing and Magnanimous Brewing for the special occasion.

The celebration will last all weekend long from Friday, Aug. 25, to Sunday, Aug. 27. Guests can join the party from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

Location: 1915 W Cherry St., Tampa

Sip on your favorite wines while you tour Wine Stream Winery in Tampa this weekend. The two-hour-long tasting will be an “unforgettable experience” as guests begin their tour with a class of the winery’s most famous Prosecco on tap.

Following the tour, guests will be treated to a flight of three wine samples. Can’t have wine without some snacks? Guests can also add a charcuterie board to their experience for $20.

Wine Stream Winery will host the tasting and tour on Friday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Location: 3501 N Armenia Ave, Tampa

Round up all your friends and head to The Brisket Shoppe for another BBQ Love Fest event series. According to unation.com, a light BBQ-inspired course with small bites, craft beers and mimosas will be provided at the brunch.

The free event will also have a gift basket raffle sale of tickets, with proceeds going to Peace Love & BBQ and swag giveaways. Attendees could even win four tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the brunch.

The Brisket Shoppe will be hosting the BBQ brunch on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Although the event is free, guests still need to register. Anyone wanting to attend the brunch can register here.

Location: 9000 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island

Get your stretch on and enjoy the sounds of the Gulf with Caddy’s Treasure Island yoga! The complimentary one-hour class is taught right on the sand. All you need to do is bring a towel “and let your worries drift away” as you stare into the beautiful sunset.

Yoga on the Beach at Treasure Island will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 8 p.m.