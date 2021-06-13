Texas teen reenacts ‘Toy Story 3’ scene for graduation pictures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – So long partner! One Texas teen recreated one of the most famous scenes from “Toy Story 3” for his high school graduation photos.

Josiah Robles recently graduated from Somerset High School in San Antonio, Texas, but before heading to Baylor University, he received a beloved farewell from his friends.

Robles told News Channel 8 the idea came from a post his mom saw on Facebook and knew he had to reenact it.

“Since I was a huge ‘Toy Story’ fan from toddler age, we thought it would be a great idea for a graduation picture, considering that I would be going off to college just as Andy did in the movie,” he said.

We wish you the best of luck in this next chapter of life, Josiah!