TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa was named one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME, the media company announced on Thursday.

The annual list highlights the top travel destinations across the globe.

TIME’s write-up lauded recent developments in downtown Tampa, including The Tampa EDITION. The city’s first five-star hotel opened last year.

“The development is at the crux of a downtown renaissance that’s seen Tampa finally take full advantage of what’s been here all along – water, water, everywhere, between the Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay,” TIME wrote.

The article also mentioned Sparkman Warf and Armature Works, two lively spots that bookend the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk.

TIME noted that the city’s job market and entertainment offerings are a big draw for millennials. This echoes a new Visit Tampa Bay advertising campaign that aims to attract young professionals from cities like Chicago, New York and Washington D.C. to an area of the country that is typically associated with retirees.

“Hillsborough County is experiencing massive growth in the finance, life sciences, information technology, cybersecurity, fintech and health tech industries,” Craig J. Richard, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council wrote in a news release this week. “With major tech companies expanding their operations to the Tampa Bay area, our talent attraction campaign will draw in more young professionals with these specializations to relocate to our beautiful destination.”

TIME also pointed out that there is plenty to do outside of downtown Tampa and across the region, with “sun, sand and sea” just a short drive away in Pinellas County.

“With Tampa’s first nonstop flight from Heathrow via Virgin Atlantic debuting late last year; easy access to the art-loving, dog-friendly city of St. Pete; and plenty of sun, sand, and sea in nearby Pass-a-Grille Beach and Clearwater,” TIME wrote. “There’s never been a more appealing time to touch down.”