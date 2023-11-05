Related video above: Billy Joel, Sting to perform in Tampa for one night only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Tampa Bay being home to championship-winning sports teams, museums, sandy beaches, bars, delicious restaurants, and a beautiful Riverwalk stretching along the Hillsborough River, it’s hard to be bored in this city.

According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, it truly is hard to be bored in the Tampa Bay area, as the city was named one of the “most fun cities” in America!

WalletHub, a personal finance company, compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics to find their rankings. The metrics ranged from the volume of free city events and fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average open hours of breweries.

Ten Florida cities were ranked as the “most fun” in the country, with Orlando ranking the highest at No. 2 overall. Miami followed right behind with a No. 3 overall ranking.

Tampa was ranked 12th overall, with entertainment and recreation playing a big part in the city’s high ranking. Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg followed close behind in the ranks.

Top 15 cities ranked the “most fun” in America:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Cincinnati, Ohio Tampa, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado

To come up with the ranking, WalletHub also looked at the diversity of restaurants, access to public beaches, amount of bike-rental facilities, major attractions, sports venues, and festivals, as well as several other factors.

To see the full list, visit here.