Tampa among best cities in US for veterans, study says

Tampa, Fla (WFLA) – A new study has named Tampa one of the best places in the country for the more than 19.5 million veterans living in the United States.

The unemployment rate among veterans has risen during the coronavirus pandemic and there were already more than 37,000 homeless veterans, but overall unemployment and homelessness had been steadily declining before the pandemic’s arrival to the United States.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness, ranging from share of military skill-related jobs to veteran income growth to availability of VA health facilities.

While Orlando took the top spot overall, ranking as the best place in the United States for veterans to live, Tampa landed at No. 3 overall. The city gained high points for the city’s economy and quality of life.

More than 21,000 military men and women currently call Tampa home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

St. Petersburg, which is already home to more than 20,000 veterans, also landed on the list at No. 16.

Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the country – following California and Texas. More than 1.5 million members of the military reside in the Sunshine State, making up 12% of the state’s population.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: