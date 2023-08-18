ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Famed comedian Steve-O is bringing his adults-only stand-up comedy tour to the Tampa Bay area next month.

The “JACKASS” alum will bring his wild antics and jokes to the Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg on Sept. 15 for his “Bucket List Tour.”

After “failing miserably” at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a “homeless couch surfer” for three years before attending the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to further help his foal of becoming a famous stuntman.

According to a press release, Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, began to work with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show, and thus “JACKASS” was born. The show first aired on MTV in 2000.

Over the years, Steve-O never stopped being wild and crazy, and now fans can see the comedian perform in person.

Tickets for the stand-up show are on sale now, however, you must be 18 or older to see the performance. Steve-O is set to perform on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets to the show can follow this link or call 727-300-2000. For more information about the performance, click here.