TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — October is upon us, which means it’s time for all things spooky in Tampa Bay, and this weekend, the city is getting into the Halloween spirit with scary movie legends.

On Friday, the horror convention, “Spookala,” will bring some of your favorite scary movie actors to the Florida State Fairgrounds, including Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Fiona Dourif, Michael Rooker, Rose McIver and more!

Horror fans who attend the convention will be able to meet celebrities, have photo ops, enjoy live entertainment, artists and season shopping.

Spookala will take over Tampa Bay from Friday, Oct. 6, to Sunday, Oct. 8. Entry times vary on your ticket.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $50 for general admission and $220 for Sliver VIP tickets.

For more information on Spookala or to purchase tickets, visit here. A full celebrity lineup can also be found by following this link.