TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown Tampa will be a “Full House” next month as stars from iconic 90s movies and television shows gather at the convention center for this year’s 90s Con – and you can meet them.

From September 15-17, That’s4Entertainment will put on a star-studded convention featuring cast members from hit 90s shows such as “90210,” “Full House,” “Charmed,” “Saved by the Bell” and many more.

While this is the third iteration for 90s Con, this is the first time the convention has been held in Florida, and on Wednesday, That’s4Entertainment announced the full cast lineup.

The full lineup of guests at 90s Con Tampa include:

90s Disney Princess Reunion: Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas) and Susan Egan (Meg).

“90210″: Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris.

“Boy Meets World”: Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee, Matthew Lawrence, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, Betsy Randle, William Russ and Lee Norris.

90’s Music: Nick Carter and AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Joey Fatone from N*Sync and T-Boz and Chilli from TLC.

“Charmed”: Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowen.

“Family Matters”: Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton and Kellie Williams.

“Full House”: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger and Jeff Franklin.

“Halloweentown”: Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz

“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay, Jenna Leigh Green and Nate Richert

“Saved By the Bell”: Mario Lopez, Mark Paul and Elizabeth Bekley.

In addition to special panels, convention guests will also have the chance to meet and greet the attending talent for group and solo photo opportunities, autographs and selfies.

Tickets for each day of 90s Con are available for purchase. Guests will need to buy a ticket for each day they plan on attending. Prices for passes range from $40-60 for adults and $10-15 for children.

90s Con will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the convention, follow this link.