TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete rapper Rod Wave is returning to the Tampa Bay area this fall with a special “Birthday Bash” concert at Amalie Arena.

Rod Wave will be accompanied by “mystery guests” during the star-studded event. The guests will be announced soon, according to a press release.

The chart-topper rapper will perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $60 to $280. Advanced parking passes are also available for purchase at ParkWhiz.com.

Rod Wave rose to fame in 2019 with his single “Heart on Ice,” which went viral on YouTube and TikTok. The song also peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he’s released five top-ten projects on the Billboard 200 chart.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.