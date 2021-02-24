‘Snow Moon’ to light up sky later this week

SALTBURN BY THE SEA, – FEBRUARY 19: A Super snow moon is seen through cloudy skies over Saltburn on February 19, 2019 in Saltburn By The Sea, United Kingdom. The super moon at this time of year is traditionally called a Snow Moon or Hunger Moon because this month often sees the heaviest snowfalls and comes at the end of winter when the food is scarce. This will be the biggest and brightest of 2019 because its orbit is at its closest to earth, at around 356,800 km (221,700) miles. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The next full Moon will be early Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 3:17 AM EST. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Thursday night through Sunday morning. The moon is commonly referred to as the “Snow Moon”.

Why Is It Called the Snow Moon?

The full Moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not just to the full Moon itself.

The explanation behind February’s full Moon name is a fairly straightforward one: it’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service. In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie (Dakota), wrote that the name used for this period was the Snow Moon, “because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter.” (Farmers Almanac)

