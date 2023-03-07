TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rap icon Snoop Dogg is returning to Tampa Bay this summer, and he’s bringing some friends along.

On Monday, Live Nation Concerts announced that Wiz Khalifa, Too $short, Warren G, and Berner will join Snoop on the 33-date High School Reunion Tour.

Snoop and friends will make a stop at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, August 12.

General tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Artist and Citi presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 7.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on starting on March 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For more details, visit here.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP lounge, limited edition numbered posters, specially designed VIP gift items, and more, according to Live Nation.

To see the full list of tour dates or more information, follow this link.