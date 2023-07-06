Related video above: Sharks spotted off Dunedin Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Phenomenal shark and ocean experts are coming to Tampa this month for SharkCon ahead of the Discovery Channel’s widely-popular Shark Week.

On July 15 and 16, the Florida State Fairgrounds will be transformed into an event for all ages to raise awareness about shark and ocean conservation, as well as sustainability.

The weekend-long event will feature over 150 vendors of shark and ocean-related merchandise along with dozens of non-profits and celebrities.

Admission to the event is $5+ for children and $20+ for adults.

Below is a list of different experts that will be speaking at SharkCon:

Saturday

Dr. Dave Gallo – American oceanographer, TED speaker, Documentary Contributor

Jillian Morris – Marine Biologist, PADI Divemaster, Shark Week Contributor

Vicky Vasquez – Marine Science Educator, Shark Week Contributor

Dr. Mike Heithaus – Dean, Professor and Director at FIU, Shark Week Contributor

Sunday

Dr. Joseph Dituri – “ Dr. Deep Sea ,” CEO of Association for Marine Exploration and more recently known for his 100-day mission of living underwater

,” CEO of Association for Marine Exploration and more recently known for his 100-day mission of living underwater Paul Cox – CEO of Shark Trust

Dr. Gisele Montano – Research Associate at SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Reproductive Research Center

Yannis Papastamatiou – Professor at FIU, Shark and Predatory fish expert

For more information on SharkCon or to purchase tickets, visit here.