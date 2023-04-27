ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando is opening a first-of-its-kind surf rollercoaster next month!

Last October, SeaWorld announced the ride would be open to guests in 2023, but thrill seekers will officially be able to ride the coaster in May. The new coaster will feature a launch of 110 feet up and reaches speeds up to 60 mph, stretching across 2,900 feet of track with five different airtime moments. The ride is expected to last only one minute and 50 seconds.

SeaWorld said that during the ride, guests will be able to “feel every bank and curve” as if they are really surfing, thanks to “innovative dynamic seats that give riders unparalleled freedom of movement.”

“Pipeline” is positioned near the opening entrance pathway to SeaWorld, so guests will feel the breeze as the coasters zooms by. Riders must be a minimum of 54 inches tall to ride the coaster.

To purchase tickets to SeaWorld or for more information on the thrilling coaster, visit here.