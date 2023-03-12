CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The drag queens are coming! This summer, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will make its debut at Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall on June 23 with the “Werq The World Tour 2023.”

According to a press release, the world’s largest drag production will feature performers Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, and Vanessa Vanjie along with select finalists from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

However, the lineup is subject to change. The live version of the iconic competition television show is also only for patrons 18 and older.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and range from $43.25 to $169. Tickets can be purchased by calling 727-791-7400 or online here.

For guests who need to pick up will call tickets, the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and two hours before show time