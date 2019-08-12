Report: Florida ranks among ten worst states to raise a baby

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A new report says Florida is the ninth-worst state to raise a baby.

According to The Economist, the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs more than $10,000— more expensive than the birth of Britain’s latest royal baby.

Birthing costs and other expenses can vary significantly, considering the wide disparities in cost of living. They can also differ from one pregnancy to another, given that some women experience delivery complications.

Some states provide better quality health care service and better environments in which to care for children, as well as better access for health care.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 metrics, including cost, health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Landing at No. 43 on the list, Florida had the third-highest conventional delivery charges, as well the third-highest cesarean delivery charges.

Florida also had a significantly low health care score — a metric that includes share of children with all seven recommended vaccines, rate of preterm births and

Vermont topped the list, followed by Massachusetts. Mississippi and Alabama rounded out the bottom of the list.