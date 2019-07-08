Replay Amusement museum puts gaming history on display for National Video Game Day

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, a man plays a game at the Paris Games Week in Paris. The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players. (AP Photo/Kamil […]

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – In 1958, an American physicist, William Higinbotham, created what’s thought to have been the first video game, similar to pong.

Last year, U.S. video game sales broke record records by generating $43.4 billion in revenue, up 18 percent from 2017, according to data by the Entertainment Software Association.

Saying that the strides made in the last 61 years is certainly an understatement.

Today, 65 percent of American adults play video games either on their smart phones, computers of gaming console, many of which are being developed in Orlando.

From baby boomers to the children of today, called Gen Alpha, 75 percent of Americans have at least one gamer in their home, according to the ESA.

Luckily there are plenty of locations around the Bay area for gamers of all ages to celebrate the humble beginnings of gaming.

Replay amusement museum in Tarpon Springs has more than 120 arcade and pinball machine games dating back more than 50 years.

“We have a collection of pinball and arcade machines from the 60s to the present,” said manager Skyler Johnson.”And it’s great that so many people are still interested in those older games.”

The museum opened when owner Brian Cheaney, who had been collecting machines for a few years and ran out of room for the machines and decided to create a space for the entire community to enjoy them.

Now in its fourth year, Johnson says Replay sees up to 200 people on any given Saturday.

For more information about Replay amusement museum, click here.