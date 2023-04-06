Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Tampa from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Boulon Brasserie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Categories: Patisserie/Cake Shop

– Address: 1001 Water St Tampa, FL 33602

– Read more on Yelp

Market at EDITION

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 500 Channelside Dr Fl Ground Edition Tampa Bay, FL 33602

– Read more on Yelp

Paul’s Fusion Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 4034 W Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609

– Read more on Yelp

Lunch Lady

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies

– Address: 615 Channelside Dr Tampa Bay, FL 33602

– Read more on Yelp

Madame Fortune

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 1930 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Most common jobs in Tampa

ZEN Noodle Bar – Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion

– Address: 8787 N 56th St TEMPLE TERR, FL 33617

– Read more on Yelp

JoDog Craft Hot Dogs

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Hot Dogs

– Address: 615 Channelside Dr Ste 114 Tampa, FL 33602

– Read more on Yelp

sweetgreen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Salad

– Address: 301 W Palm Ave Tampa, FL 33602

– Read more on Yelp