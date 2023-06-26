TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’re going to need “2 Phones” to purchase tickets to this concert because Kevin Gates is bringing his “Only The Generals” tour to Tampa this winter.

The RIAA multi-platinum certified rap superstar will perform at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on December 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Anyone wanting to purchase can do so by following this link. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $89.50. Advanced parking passes are also available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information or to learn more about Kevin Gates, visit here.