Pumpkin Spice Lattes to return to Starbucks menus

(CNN) – Starbuck’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back!

The coffee chain announced the drink will make a comeback sometime this year but didn’t give a specific date. Last year, Pumpkin Spice Lattes returned in late August.

You may also be able to get the popular drink quicker than ever before.

In a company earnings call, Starbucks also announced more locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus, and mobile only pick up locations.

More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans.

The goal is to move toward convenient coffeehouses.

LATEST STORIES: