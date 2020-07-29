Pumpkin Spice Lattes to return to Starbucks menus

(CNN) – Starbuck’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back!
The coffee chain announced the drink will make a comeback sometime this year but didn’t give a specific date. Last year, Pumpkin Spice Lattes returned in late August.
You may also be able to get the popular drink quicker than ever before.
In a company earnings call, Starbucks also announced more locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus, and mobile only pick up locations.
More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans.
The goal is to move toward convenient coffeehouses.
