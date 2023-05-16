TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer is the best time for concerts and what better way to celebrate summer than with a Post Malone concert?

On Tuesday, the pop-rock-rap star announced that he’s bringing his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour to Tampa Bay at the beginning of August.

Post Malone is set to perform at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 1, but that’s not his only Florida stop. He’ll also be playing on July 31 in West Palm Beach.

Tickets to see Post Malone’s show in Tampa go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets to his show can do so by clicking here.