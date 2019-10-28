Popeyes is bringing back its chicken sandwich on Sunday

(WFLA/CNN) – Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is returning to a menu near you and it’s expected to stay there for good.

The fast-food chain announced its bringing back the iconic chicken sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 3., taking a clear jab at its rival Chick-fil-a, which closes every Sunday.

Popeyes first ignited the battle of the chicken chains when the sandwich was introduced in August. Supplies for the sandwich, which were supposed to last until October, sold out in two weeks.

The fast-food chain reignited the feud on Monday when it shared a video on Twitter, which notes that it is open on Sundays, while other chains are not.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

Bruno Cardinali, head of marketing for North America at Popeyes, told CNN Business the item would return as a permanent item, and its not expected to run out.

“We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time,” Cardinali said. “We are confident that we’ll be able to meet the demand.”

LATEST STORIES: