TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair is less than a month away, and we’re getting a first look at the creative culinary concoctions cooked up by their food vendors.

From classic fair foods like funnel cakes, to more experimental faire like pop rock pickles, here’s some of the treats you can try at the Florida State Fairgrounds:

Pop rock pickle

A news release from the fair describes this concoction as “a pickle wrapped in a chocolate-dipped Fruit Roll-up and topped with Pop Rocks, Fruity Pebbles or Flaming Hot Cheetos.”

This unusual treat can be found at Shockley’s Food Service.

Temperamental hog funnel cake

A savory take on a classic fair food, this snack is a “funnel cake mix combined with cornmeal and BBQ seasoning rub to create a crunchy delicious funnel cake that is topped with pulled pork. YOU pick which temperament you want on your cake. Happy – sweet Angry – hot Furious – super hot. Then we smooth it down with cream cheese.”

Vendor: The Best Around

Barbie funnel cake

The Barbie craze continues at the Florida State Fair with this “funnel cake with powdered sugar, Barbie pink icing and two kinds of sprinkles.”

Vendor: Paulette’s Food Service

Bacon waffle cheeseburger

“100% all-beef patties topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon, in between two Belgian waffles, with pearl sugar baked into the waffle.” It’s only the first waffle-based sandwich on the list.

Vendor: Macken’s Sliders

Spicy Korean corndog

Korean corn dogs went viral on social media last year. This offering at the fair is described as a “hot dog, dipped in buttermilk batter, layered with cheese, and rolled in crushed spicy hot Cheetos.”

Vendor: Seivers Smokehouse Grill

Jalapeño lemonade

Even the drinks at the Florida State Fair come with a twist. This treat is a “famous fresh squeezed lemonade made the right way with a surprise hint of jalapeño to give it a pleasant compliment and touch of zest. Sweet and slightly spicy.”

Vendor: Coastal Concessions

Oreo cookie cinnamon bun

“A unique combination that melds the flavors of a classic Oreo cookie with the delightful taste of a cinnamon bun.”

Vendor: Cinnamon Saloon

Strawberry shortcake kebab

The Florida Strawberry Festival isn’t until the end of February, but fairgoers can get an early taste with these next two treats. This one is described as “mini donuts and fresh strawberry kebabs topped with icing, fresh lemon zest, whip cream and lemon infused honey. Feeling adventuresome? Dip it in chocolate!”

Vendor: DeAnna’s Fried Banana Pudding

Chocolate dipped strawberry iced tea

“Freshly brewed iced tea, flavored with two delightful tastes, strawberry and chocolate. Topped with 3 chocolate dipped strawberries.”

Vendor: Tiki Tea

Waffle chicken sandwich

It’s a twist on a classic Southern comfort food. “Two waffles – pepper jack cheese for that spicy kick, chicken tenders and two eggs! It’s the best brunch around town! Pair this with a Cuban coffee and you’re set!”

Vendor: The Bean Bar Co

Bacon, caramel, peanut butter apple fries

Another treat combining savory and sweet flavors. “Apple fries topped with crispy bacon, Ghirardelli caramel and peanut butter powder. Fairgoers have the option of adding ice cream.”

Vendor: Apple Fries

Bang Bang tacos

The Florida State Fair has something for the vegans too. “Fried cauliflower, oyster mushroom or vegan shrimp tossed with Bang Bang sauce on flour or corn tortilla filled with Asian slaw, topped with vegan creama, cilantro, green onion and chili pepper.”

Vendor: Seasoned Green

The Florida State Fair runs from February 8 to February 19. For more information about the fair and to purchase tickets, visit the Florida State Fair website.