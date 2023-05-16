ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party” is making a stop in St. Petersburg this fall.

Peppa and friends are throwing a sing-along party at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Families can party along with Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig in the 60-minute interactive musical adventure.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand new show!” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To get tickets, visit Ticketmaster’s website or call 727-300-2000.