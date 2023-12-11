ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention Barbz, this is not a drill! Rapper Nicki Minaj announced she’s bringing “Gag City” to a town near you on her upcoming “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

On Monday, Minaj, who just released her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” album, shared on social media that her tour will stop in 37 cities across the world next year – and Florida is on the list.

Minaj will turn Orlando into “Gag City” on March 22, 2024, when she performs at the Amway Center in Orlando at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. Citibank cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until Thursday at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, follow this link.

Don’t see your city on the list? Don’t worry. In an Instagram post, Minaj stated that more dates will be added.