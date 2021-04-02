New normal: 8 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more and more Floridians receive the coronavirus vaccine, life is returning to “normal” and events are beginning to return.

Ahead of Easter Sunday and the brunch event it brings, 8 is On Your Side with eight events across the area for you and your family to enjoy if you’re comfortable venturing back out.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Giraffe Bar now open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens has opened a new venue featuring food and beverages with a view of its Serengeti Plain. The bar’s menu consists of wines and spirits that support wildlife conservation efforts around the world, including a “Save the Oceans” Sauvignon Blanc wine from California. Food items on the menu include bourbon-glazed sticky wings, brisket mac and cheese and brisket-loaded French fries, as well as vegetarian options of loaded hummus and Bavarian soft pretzels with beer cheese. Busch Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Clearwater Marine Aquarium debuting new whale exhibit in new facility

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has opened a 20,000 square-foot exhibit named “Whales: Living with Giants.” The immersive experience will take place in the newly expanded visitor center that opened in October 2020. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through a life-size whale gallery, an interactive kid’s zone, and an underwater virtual reality experience. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

3. Polk County Visitor Center free Easter egg hunt

The Polk county visitor center will be holding an Easter egg hunt with kid-friendly activities from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Kids will be separated into three age groups for each of the four sessions. Egg hunts will begin at the top of every hour. Prizes include changes to win Legoland and Bok Tower Gardens tickets. Those seeking more information can call 863-420-2586.

4. Raprager Family Farms Easter egg hunt

Two age groups will hunt for Easter eggs over two days and will be able to get pictures with the Easter Bunny himself, as well as other animals. Giant bounce pillows, a hay chute slide, gem mining, live music and more will also be available, in addition to brunch.

5. Ybor Saturday Market

According to the market’s Facebook page, “tasty treats, unique handmade items and all of the things we’ve all been missing out on” will be offered at the market, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The market is also pet friendly!

6. St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

Another morning market has returned and will take place on 1st Avenue Southeast from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.