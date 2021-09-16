MUST SEE: 1st video from Crew Dragon capsule released after reaching orbit

(NBC) – After Wednesday night’s spectacular launch, SpaceX has posted the first video taken from the ship after reaching orbit.

The Falcon-9 rocket lifted off shortly after 8 p.m. carrying a crew of four civilians into space.

After reaching orbit, this is the first video the company posted on their Twitter account showing the view from the Dragon capsule high above the Earth.

The observation dome known as the cupola can be seen in the foreground with the Earth’s surface far below.

In fact, the capsule is orbiting 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.

The crew will spend the next three days in space before splashing down off the coast of Florida.