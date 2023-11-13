TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy-award-winning rockstar and activist Melissa Etheridge is bringing her “I’m Not Broken Tour” to Tampa next year.

On Monday, the artist known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals announced she’ll be performing at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $95. Venue presale tickets go live starting Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets can do so by following this link.