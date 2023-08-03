TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Toy company, Mattel, is offering UNO players an opportunity they won’t want to “skip” out on.

The company recently announced that they’re looking to hire a “Chief UNO Player” to help promote their new game, UNO Quatro.

Think you have what it takes to secure the position?

According to Mattel’s website, the Chief UNO Player will be tasked with teaching strangers how to play UNO Quatro at Pier 17 in New York City. The master player will also promote the game by creating and starring in TikTok videos and other social content for various UNO games.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” Mattel’s website read. “Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?”

The toy company described the new card game as a “classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist.” UNO Quatro “combines the challenge of getting four-in-a-row with the strategy of matching color or number.”

As if spending the week in New York teaching strangers how to play the new UNO game wasn’t enough, maybe the payday will entice players.

Mattel shared that the Chief UNO Player will make $4,444 a week for four weeks, for a total of $17,776. During those four weeks, the new hire will work four days a week for four hours.

Sound like the perfect dream job? Applicants can apply by answering these following questions in a TikTok video:

What’s your best memory playing UNO?

What’s your best Reverse Card moment?

Why shouldn’t they SKIP you as the Chief UNO player?

What’s your favorite version of UNO?

Video submissions will be accepted through Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen. For more information on how to apply, visit here.