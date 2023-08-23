TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heads up, movie gurus! Actor, producer, writer, and director Mark Wahlberg will be signing autographs in Tampa this weekend for an exclusive Flecha Azul Tequila bottle signing event at Luekens Midtown.

The event will be held at 236 N Dale Mabry Highway on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those hoping to get a signed bottle will have to purchase a ticket in advance.

Luekens Midtown will be closed during the event, meaning customers with tickets will be granted entry. Tickets for the event are very limited; anyone wanting to purchase a ticket can do so here.

In addition to the regular admission ticket pages, VIP packages are also available for purchase. Those who purchase the VIP package will get to skip the regular line and meet Mark first. That package costs $325.

According to the Luekens Midtown website, the cheapest ticket package costs $50. This package gets customers a bottle of selected Flecha Azul Tequila and a chance to meet Mark and get their bottle signed.

The line for the event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.