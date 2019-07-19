Live Now
Manatee, Pinellas bars named in top 10 Beach Bars in Florida

Sharky’s on- the Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s best beach bar is located right in Tampa Bay’s backyard.

Florida Beach Bar announced Sharky’s on the Pier in Venice is the 2019 Best Florida Beach Bar for the second consecutive year.

“For Sharky’s, it’s not just about being Florida’s Best Beach Bar but it is more about being Florida’s Best Beach Destination.” Sharky’s co-owner Justin Pachota said in a statement.

Sharky’s has been a Top 10 Award winner in the competition for the past seven years.

Rounding out the top three best beach bars was Jimmy B’s Beach Bar on St. Pete Beach. Jimmy B’s is one of only three Florida beach bars to make the Top 10 list since the beginning of the contest.

Another popular staple of Pinellas County, Caddy’s on the Beach came in 7th. Caddy’s on the Beach is a four-time Top 10 winner.

More than 200 different bars were listed. Votes were combined with Florida Beach Bar’s Pink Flamingo rating to create the winning list. 

Best Beach Bars in Florida

