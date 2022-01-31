‘Malibu Barbie’ truck tour stops in Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Mattel’s “Barbie” and “Malibu Barbie” can stop by a merchandise truck filled with nostalgia, which has a tour kicking off in Tampa this weekend.

The “2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour” will stop by Westshore Plaza for one day only on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The merch truck will feature an array of new 70s-theme Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including Barbie-logo embroidered denim jackets, logo hoodies, tie-dye bucket hats, embroidered patch sets, beach towels, necklaces, mugs and more. Prices range from $12 to $75.

The “Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour” kicked off in Los Angeles in the fall of 2019. It will continue to travel to different cities throughout the country.

After its stop in Tampa, the truck will head to Miami.