Lovin’ it! The McRib returns next week

The McRib returns next week

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite!

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.

The iconic sandwich, which McDonald’s launched in 1981, features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

