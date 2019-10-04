Lovin’ it! The McRib returns next week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite!

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.

The iconic sandwich, which McDonald’s launched in 1981, features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, Oct. 7.

