Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Look up! Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, Wednesday morning

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lyrid meteor shower of 2020 peaks tonight into Wednesday morning.

The shower started on April 16 and will continue through April 30.

If you’re far away from city lights and pollution, it will be possible to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour during Lyrid’s peak. The best time to check out the shower is from 10 p.m. Tuesday to about an hour before sunrise on Wednesday.

The meteors are actually bits of dust and rock left behind from the comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1).

The sky should be mostly clear across the Tampa Bay area for viewing the peak of the Lyrids this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"

Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility"

Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus"

Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key"

Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Sarasota man struggles getting to and from work after thieves steal motorcycle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota man struggles getting to and from work after thieves steal motorcycle"

Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss