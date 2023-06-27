Related video above: Full 2022 Boom by the Bay fireworks show in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourth of July weekend is here, and many Tampa Bay residents are expected to attend festive red, white, and blue celebrations across the area.

If you and your family are looking for something to do to celebrate the holiday, here’s a list of Fourth of July events:

Tampa

Boom by the Bay!

The city of Tampa’s waterfront Independence Day celebration returns with Boom by the Bay on July 1, ahead of the annual Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with the Star Spangled Sparkman, followed by many other events.

The fireworks are scheduled for dusk, which is expected to be around 9:15 p.m., but the time may be slightly adjusted due to weather concerns.

For more information about Boom by the Bay!, visit here.

Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade

On Tuesday, July 4, Friends of the Riverwalk will host its annual Boat Parade, Water Ski Show, Blessing of the Fleet and fireworks!

The parade route will be similar to the Riverwalk’s holiday light boat parade but will include a Water Ski Show to kick off the celebration.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed from multiple locations, including Armature Works, Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf and more.

Boats will be decked out in red, white and blue and compete for the most patriotic boat trophy.

For more information, go to the Tampa River Walk website here.

Star Spangled Sparkman

Sparkman Wharf is celebrating the Fourth of July will its 5th annual Star Spangled Sparkman event!

The family-friendly festivities will kick off Tuesday, July 4, and include live entertainment, a game zone, roaming entertainment, and specials on drinks and food.

The free event will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 9:15 p.m., with a stunning fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit Sparkman Wharf’s website here.

Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace is gearing up for the city’s 48th annual Independence Day celebration this year.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at Whiteway Dr. and Gillette Ave. and runs south to Druid Hills, west to Ridgedale and south to the Temple Terrace Little League fields.

Independence Day festivities will continue at 6 p.m. on the first fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, located at 600 Inverness Ave.

For more information, visit the city of Temple Terrace website.

St. Petersburg

The City of St. Petersburg is hosting its third annual Independence Day Celebration at the St. Pete Pier.

The 3rd annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier will run from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The traditional fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. at Downtown St. Pete Waterfront.

For more information on activities and where to view the fireworks, visit the St. Pete Pier website.

Clearwater

Clearwater Celebrates America

The City of Clearwater will kick off its Fourth of July holiday with a classic car show featuring vintage cars and trucks.

As the day comes to a close, watch “the largest fireworks display in Clearwater’s history,” starting at 9:30 p.m. at Coachman Park, located at 300 Cleveland Street.

To see the full list of events and times, or for more information, visit here.

Lakeland

Red, White & KABOOM!

On July 3, T. Mims Corp in the city of Lakeland is presenting Red White and Kaboom.

This is a free event including fireworks and live music provided by Andrew Luv and the Franchise players.

The event is from 6 to 9:15 p.m., with a “dazzling” firework display starting at 9 p.m.

Everyone attending the event is asked to bring one canned food item per person to the benefit.

For more information, follow this link.

Pasco County

On Saturday, July 1st, Zephyr Lake Park will have a huge celebration for Independence Day. Filled with family fun activities from noon until 9:30 p.m.

The free event includes a live DJ, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and a fireworks show starting at around 9 p.m.

There will be food trucks and a market featuring local vendors.

Bring lawn chairs, coolers and blankets for maximum comfort around the lake.

For more information, visit here.

Brooksville

The Marine Corp. League Detachment 708 is hosting an Independence Day celebration in Brooksville, at 8405 Sunshine Grove Rd.

The event will feature fireworks, a water slide and food, including hot dogs and hamburgers.

The event begins at 4 p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk.

For more information, head to the MCL708 ORRAH Facebook page.

Venice

The City of Venice will be showing fireworks from the South Jetty on Tuesday, July 4, shortly after 9 p.m.

The show will be free to the public and last an estimated 30 minutes.

The fireworks display can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis as well as other locations around Venice.

Boats should anchor by 8:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Venice website.

Winter Haven

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park is gearing up for its Red, White & BOOM! event.

The park’s fireworks show will illuminate the skies over Lake Eloise on July 2, 3 and 4 for Independence Day weekend.

For more information, visit their website.

Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is hosting July 4 festivities that include live music, character meet-and-greets and heart-pounding rides.

The theme park’s firework display will begin at 9 p.m. and can be viewed in two locations.

During the festivities, Universal will be decked out in “festive décor.”

More information can be found at Universal Orlando’s website.